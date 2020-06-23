Jugaad to YUKTI 2.0; govt launches platform to bring startups, students together to sell ideas

The platform will bring together technologies from students, faculties and startups so that they can be showcased to the investor community such as businessmen, farmers and industrialists.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank have launched a new initiative named YUKTI 2.0 which aims to help students and innovators to harness their potential, bring them to a single platform and help them sell their ideas. “We are running fast to build smart India. Our country will soon become a knowledge hub but we also have to take innovation together with knowledge,” Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said at the launch event on Tuesday. The platform will bring together technologies from students, faculties and startups so that they can be showcased to the investor community such as businessmen, farmers and industrialists. However, preliminary innovations won’t be showcased on this platform but only those which have commercialisation potential.

This will help students to start their own startups and will also create innovation and entrepreneurship in India’s culture as Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushes for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. With YUKTI 2.0, the government is pushing India’s innovators to not only sell their ideas but also to offer solutions to the daunting problems faced by India. It also looks to make India emerge as a startup nation just like Israel by bringing innovators and creative talent on board. The platform was earlier named MIND — Massive Indian Novelty Depository, but the name was altered last minute. “Launching MIND (Massive Indian Novelty Depository), an incredible initiative formulated in collaboration with @mhrd_innovation on 23rd June. I urge all students, faculty & startups to come forward & participate. #Innovations can make a difference,” Ramesh Pokhriyal had tweeted a day earlier.

Under YUKTI 2.0. The government is inviting submissions from startups, students, faculty students etc from educational institutes, incubators, and investors. These submissions will comprise innovations, technologies, startups details from higher institutes which can be used by investors as a solution to their problems.