Byju’s revenue jumps 173% in FY19; losses also shrink significantly but expenses continue to shoot up

Edtech unicorn Byju’s has reported a 173 per cent increase in revenue. (Image: Bloomberg)

Edtech unicorn Byju’s has reported a 173 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 500 crore in FY18 to Rs 1,366 crore while expenses also shot by 156 per cent from Rs 537 crore to Rs 1,376 crore during the said period. Losses, however, went down by 76 per cent from Rs 37.15 crore to Rs 8.82 crore for FY18 and FY19 respectively. The company had earlier this year claimed, in a statement, Rs 1,430 crore in revenue for FY19 up from Rs 490 crore in FY18.

The growth came on the back of an increase in paid user base, which nearly doubled from 1.26 million in June 2018 to 2.4 million around May this year even as Byju Raveendran’s company penetration deeper into the country along with developing learning programmes in multiple regional languages. The company had earlier said it is looking at Rs 3,000 in revenue for FY20.

The major contributors to the expenses were employee benefit expense that went up from Rs 106 crore to Rs 273 crore, purchases of stock-in-trade were worth Rs 61 crore in FY18 that also increased to Rs 237 crore, and depreciation, depletion and amortisation expense also shot up to Rs 68 crore from Rs 30 crore. The majority share was of other expenses including rent, rates and taxes excluding taxes on income, travelling conveyance, ad promotion and miscellaneous expenses that also went north from Rs 340 crore to Rs 814 crore. The company spent Rs 450 crore on ad promotion during FY19 up from Rs 188 crore in preceding fiscal year.