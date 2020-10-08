  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ahead of festive sale, Amazon puts more money into India business; this time Rs 700 crore in Amazon Pay

By: |
October 8, 2020 6:11 PM

This is the fourth investment into the Indian verticals of Amazon India by the parent company this year. In July and September, Rs 2,310 crore and Rs 1,125 crore were poured respectively into the marketplace arm while Amazon Seller Services and Amazon Data Services had secured Rs 2,500 crore in February.

Amazon India, Amazon women delivery station, Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Kadi, Delivery Service Partner program, amazon jobs, latest news on amazonAmazon will be hosting a month-long sale this year beginning October 17.

Days after capital infusion into Amazon India’s marketplace Amazon Seller Services, the Singapore-based parent Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com Inc Limited based in Mauritius have now put Rs 700 crore into its digital payment vertical Amazon Pay, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. 70,01,00,000 (70 crores 1 lakh) equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 700,10,00,000 (Rs 700 crore 10 lakh) have been allotted to existing shareholders, with a significant share going to Amazon Singapore, as per the regulatory filing.

This is the fourth investment round into the Indian verticals of Amazon India by the parent company this year. In July and September, Rs 2,310 crore and Rs 1,125 crore were poured respectively into the marketplace following over Rs 2,500 crore funding into Amazon Seller Services and Amazon Data Services in February.

