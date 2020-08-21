AGR Hearing LIVE: SC worried about recovery from bankrupt telcos; says can’t use spectrum if you don’t pay

A bench comprising of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah will hear the case

SC AGR Hearing LIVE: The Supreme Court in the fifth straight session today continues hearing on non-payment of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues by telecom companies under insolvency. A bench led by Justice Arun Mishra will hear the case today at 2 PM. Earlier, on Thursday, the SC said nobody can start using the spectrum unless dues are paid. SC further observed that the entire AGR dues will be ‘wiped out’ in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process. The bench asked Ravi Kadam, senior advocate Ravi Kadam, appearing for the Aircel Monitoring Committee, whether Bharti Airtel has paid AGR dues for spectrum bought from Aircel. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Airtel, informed that the telecom company has made the payment of all relevant dues with respect to spectrum trading and have paid Rs 18,004 crore towards AGR dues. During the hearing, the bench also sought details from DOT of spectrum allocated to Reliance Communication (RCom) and Aircel since 1999.

Meanwhile, telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) await the verdict on the timeline of staggered payments of adjusted gross revenue cases (AGR).