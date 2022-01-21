RIL Q3 Results LIVE: Reliance retail, O2C biz may prop up profit, sales; Jio likely to gain from tariff hikes

Live

Reliance Industries Q3FY22 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings later today, wherein Mukesh Ambani’s company is likely to report a healthy gain in net profit and revenues on the back of strong retail and oil-to-chemicals businesses. Analysts expect RIL’s gross refining margins to improve; retail business to have been driven by strong sales; and telecom business Jio to have gained from hike in tariffs.

Investors will also keep a close eye on the growth trajectory of Reliance Retail which has been growing strong and will track Reliance Jio’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth. Developments around Reliance’s new energy unit are also keenly awaited.