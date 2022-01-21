RIL Q3 Results LIVE: Reliance retail, O2C biz may prop up profit, sales; Jio likely to gain from tariff hikes

Reliance Industries Q3FY22 Results LIVE: Reliance Industries Ltd is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings later today, wherein Mukesh Ambani’s company is likely to report a healthy gain in net profit and revenues on the back of strong retail and oil-to-chemicals businesses. Analysts expect RIL’s gross refining margins to improve; retail business to have been driven by strong sales; and telecom business Jio to have gained from hike in tariffs.
Investors will also keep a close eye on the growth trajectory of Reliance Retail which has been growing strong and will track Reliance Jio’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth. Developments around Reliance’s new energy unit are also keenly awaited.
Reliance Industries is expected to report YoY and QoQ better earnings on improvement in retail segments profitability, improvement in refinery margins and QoQ higher ARPUs and net subscriber addition of 6 million subscribers, according to Yes Securities.
In the previous quarter, Reliance Industries had reported a revenue of Rs 1,78,328 crore. The company's expenses had come in at Rs 1,59,133 core.
Reliance Industries O2C EBITDA likely to increase by 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 13,200 crore on better GRMs, partly offset by weaker petchem margins. Upstream EBITDA would jump 81 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,930 crore on the higher deepwater-HP-HT gas ceiling in H2FY22.
~Emkay Global
“RIL's overall retail revenues are expected to increase 39% YoY to Rs 52599 crore. On account of judicious cost saving initiatives and positive operating leverage, we expect EBITDA margins to improve 70 bps YoY to 6.8% (excluding other income on investments). Recovery in refining as well as petchem margins is expected to lead to growth of 14.5% QoQ (and 49.3% YoY) in O2C EBITDA to Rs 14569.7 crore.”
~ICICI Direct
“We expect Reliance Industries’ earnings to grow by 10% on-quarter basis led by strong recovery in GRMs, a 4.5% on-quarter rise in ARPUs and a solid recovery in retail business.”
~ Sharekhan
Reliance Industries share price dipped on Friday ahead of Q3 results. After hitting an intraday high of 2501.95, RIL share ended 0.03% per cent down at Rs 2,478.10 on BSE. RIL share has gained 3% so far this year. The stock has risen over 380% in the past five years.
Reliance Retail recently informed that it acquired about 55 per cent stake in India-based robotics firm Addverb Technologies. “Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) had acquired approximately 55 per cent stake in Addverb Technologies Private Limited (Addverb) in July 2021,” RIL said in the filing.
Hemang Jani, Head Equity Strategy, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that renewed focus on green energy and recent developments pertaining to acquisition and investment announcement into alternate energy have been viewed positively by markets, as Reliance Industries could emerge as a big player in this emerging theme with its balance sheet and execution capabilities.
Reliance’s retail business to display a healthy recovery in Q3FY22 on the back of a buoyant festive season demand and robust store addition pace. Overall retail revenues are expected to increase 39% on-year to Rs 52,599 crore, said ICICI Direct.
According to ICICI Direct research analysts, RIL’s consolidated EBITDA is estimated to grow 40.5% on-year to Rs 30,310.5 crore as all segments are expected to report healthy on-year growth. “We expect Jio to continue to lead subscriber addition with net subscriber addition of 8 mn. The monthly ARPU, like peers, is expected to witness growth, driven by tariff hike, at 4% QoQ at Rs 149. EBITDA (standalone) at Rs 9333 crore, is likely to grow 3.8% QoQ,” it said.
RIL’s earnings are likely to improve sequentially due to improved refining earnings. It added that RIL’s standalone earnings will grow 7 per cent sequentially, given higher refining profitability and higher gas realisation, noted Prabhudas Lilladher analysts. “We factor in stable refining throughput (16.5MTPA, 16.8MT in Q2), given moderate pick up in global demand. Petrochemicals earnings will come off, due to moderation in spreads. Profitability will also improve due to higher gas realization of USD6.82/mmbtu (+USD2.8/mmbtu QoQ),” the brokerage said.
Reliance Industries is likely to report 55.1% on-year growth in revenues to Rs 1,82,827 crore, driven by growth in O2C. Its consolidated EBITDA could increase by 13.3% on-year to Rs 29,975 crore. Net profit growth could increase by 15.2% on-year to Rs 15,224 crore in Q3FY22.
~ HDFC Securities