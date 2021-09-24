Reliance Jio adds 6.51 million wireless users in July

In terms of wireless broadband users, Jio’s base stood at 443.21 million, followed by Airtel at 198.23 million and Vodafone Idea at 123.97 million. The MNP requests have also been consistently high for the past few months. The MNP requests stood at 10.99 million in July.

Continuing its strong momentum, Reliance Jio added 6.51 million wireless subscribers in July, the highest in the industry for six straight months. Bharti Airtel added 1.94 million subscribers in July, while Vodafone Idea lost 1.43 million subscribers during the month.

On the back of strong additions by Jio and Bharti, the overall wireless subscriber base rose by 6 million in July to reach 1,186.83 million.

As per data shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Jio’s wireless subscriber base rose by 1.49% in July to reach 443.21 million. Similarly, Bharti Airtel’s base rose by 0.55% to 354.05 million. Vodafone Idea’s wireless user base was down 0.52% to 271.90 million, while BSNL’s base was reduced to 114.33 million.

In terms of wireless broadband users, Jio’s base stood at 443.21 million, followed by Airtel at 198.23 million and Vodafone Idea at 123.97 million. The MNP requests have also been consistently high for the past few months. The MNP requests stood at 10.99 million in July.

In terms of wireline broadband subscribers, Reliance Jio has been adding the maximum number of users, primarily due to the rollout of its fibre connectivity across the country. Jio added around 250,000 wireline broadband users in July, followed by 170,000 of Airtel. As in July, the wireline broadband base of BSNL stood at 5.83 million, followed by 3.54 million of Airtel, 3.47 million of Reliance Jio, 1.93 million of ACT and 1.06 million of Hathway Cable.