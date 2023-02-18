Orion acquires Sryas Inc, to scale up India workforce to 5K by 2025

Orion Innovation (Orion), a digital transformation and product development services firm, has acquired global technology company Sryas Inc (Sryas), for an undisclosed sum. As part of the transaction, Vish Ramesh, president & CEO, Sryas Inc, will join Orion’s management team.

Sryas specialises in providing digital transformation services and solutions to companies in the telecommunications industry.

Orion will be scaling up its India headcount to 5,000 by 2025, from the current 2,000, as part of its expansion plans. Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, Orion has major delivery centres across north America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. In India, its presence spread across Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Pune.

Sryas will add more than 550 associates to Orion, including engineers in India (Chennai), Canada, Mexico, and the Philippines, resulting in a combined team of around 7,000 associates and 12 major global delivery centres.

Raj Patil, CEO & president, Orion Innovation, said: “Our combination with Sryas strengthens Orion’s nearshore capabilities in the Americas and adds to our APAC resources, including Chenna. Sryas’ telecom expertise, strong set of complementary solutions, and proven track record of growth with one of Canada’s top communications companies is a perfect fit for Orion’s leading telecom practice. Adding Sryas will enable us to deliver even greater value to our combined clients with a comprehensive set of transformative solutions.”

With the acquisition of Sryas, Orion’s Chennai headcount will be around 1, 000.

Orion is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners (OEP), a middle market private equity firm focused on building market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations.