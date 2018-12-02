Microsoft investing aggressively in gaming, Satya Nadella says company to expand usage and deepen engagement with gamers

By: | Updated: December 2, 2018 2:13 PM

Nadella said that Microsoft is investing aggressively in the content, community, and cloud services across every endpoint to expand the usage and deepen engagement with gamers.

Tech-giant Microsoft has recently announced that it had acquired acclaimed developers like Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, and inXile Entertainment. (File photo: PTI)

Tech-giant Microsoft has recently announced that it had acquired acclaimed developers like Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, and inXile Entertainment. The move is being termed as an aggressive expansion which is unprecedented for the company, and reportedly, it seems to indicate a desire to go for market leadership, especially when it comes to the subscription of gaming services like Xbox Game Pass.

According to windowscentral dot com, after Microsoft’s move The NPD Group is performing well. Quoting Mat Piscatella, an industry analyst with The NPD Group, it said that the Xbox One X was ‘performing phenomenally’ this year. NPD tallies the game and console sales in North America.

According to a report by WCCFtech, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella talked about the company’s plans to aggressively invest in content and cloud services for gaming. Nadela is pursuing an expansive opportunity from the way games are created and distributed. He discussed the company’s gaming ambitions during the yearly shareholders meeting where he announced that Microsoft’s gaming revenue exceeded $10 billion during the last fiscal year, windowscentral dot com reported.

ALSO READ: Microsoft’s market value overtakes Apple’s to close out week

Nadella said that Microsoft is investing aggressively in the content, community, and cloud services across every endpoint to expand the usage and deepen engagement with gamers, including the 57 million monthly Xbox Live users and has added seven new gaming studios to bolster the first-party content for fast-growing gaming services like the Xbox Game Pass subscription service as well as Mixer.

The report quoting another Microsoft representative said that the company has a mix of incredible games for people of all ages, but also want to make it easier to discover new games and play them either on Xbox or PC.

Meanwhile, to sustain the growth, the company needs to have ‘the most powerful console in the world’ during any given generation and reportedly it is expected that its long-rumoured ‘Xbox Scarlett’ will maintain this advantage, for which more information is expected at E3 2019 in June.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Microsoft investing aggressively in gaming, Satya Nadella says company to expand usage and deepen engagement with gamers
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition