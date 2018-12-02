Microsoft investing aggressively in gaming, Satya Nadella says company to expand usage and deepen engagement with gamers

Tech-giant Microsoft has recently announced that it had acquired acclaimed developers like Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, and inXile Entertainment. (File photo: PTI)

Tech-giant Microsoft has recently announced that it had acquired acclaimed developers like Playground Games, Obsidian Entertainment, and inXile Entertainment. The move is being termed as an aggressive expansion which is unprecedented for the company, and reportedly, it seems to indicate a desire to go for market leadership, especially when it comes to the subscription of gaming services like Xbox Game Pass.

According to windowscentral dot com, after Microsoft’s move The NPD Group is performing well. Quoting Mat Piscatella, an industry analyst with The NPD Group, it said that the Xbox One X was ‘performing phenomenally’ this year. NPD tallies the game and console sales in North America.

According to a report by WCCFtech, Microsoft chief Satya Nadella talked about the company’s plans to aggressively invest in content and cloud services for gaming. Nadela is pursuing an expansive opportunity from the way games are created and distributed. He discussed the company’s gaming ambitions during the yearly shareholders meeting where he announced that Microsoft’s gaming revenue exceeded $10 billion during the last fiscal year, windowscentral dot com reported.

Nadella said that Microsoft is investing aggressively in the content, community, and cloud services across every endpoint to expand the usage and deepen engagement with gamers, including the 57 million monthly Xbox Live users and has added seven new gaming studios to bolster the first-party content for fast-growing gaming services like the Xbox Game Pass subscription service as well as Mixer.

The report quoting another Microsoft representative said that the company has a mix of incredible games for people of all ages, but also want to make it easier to discover new games and play them either on Xbox or PC.

Meanwhile, to sustain the growth, the company needs to have ‘the most powerful console in the world’ during any given generation and reportedly it is expected that its long-rumoured ‘Xbox Scarlett’ will maintain this advantage, for which more information is expected at E3 2019 in June.