Labour ministry ties up with Microsoft for digital skilling programme

Speaking at the launch, labour minister Bhupender Yadav said given the fast-paced technology upgrades, constant skilling, reskilling and up-skilling is a must.

The ministry of labour, together with Microsoft India, launched a digital skills programme on Thursday to enhance the employability of youth by imparting skills required in an increasingly technology-driven era.

The DigiSaksham initiative will provide free training in digital skills, including basic skills and advance computing, to more than three lakh youths in the first year.

Around 97 lakh jobseekers registered on the National Career Service (NCS) portal can access the training. The government intends to provide priority to jobseekers from semi-urban areas and belonging to disadvantaged communities, including those who have lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The DigiSaksham initiative will offer three types of training: self-paced learning, virtual instructor-led training and inspector-led (ILT) training. The in-person ILT training will be conducted at the model career centres and national career service centres for SC/ST communities.

DigiSaksham will be implemented in the field by Aga Khan Rural Support Programme India (AKRSP-I).