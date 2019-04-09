It’s raining jobs in this sector: Hirings grow 38% from last year, Bengaluru tops list

Bengaluru topped the recruiting list as 18% of these recruitments came from India’s Silicon Valley.

Job creation and employment are issues that have been shrouded in mystery for some time as there has been no clarity over them in the past few years. However, hirings have increased over last year, a report said.

The IT sector has shown 38% growth in recruitments, surpassing the 12% national average hike in hirings on a year-on-year basis from March 2018, says Naukri JobSpeak report. Also, among the major metro cities, Bengaluru topped the recruiting list as 18% of these recruitments came from Indian Silicon Valley.

These industries hired more

Industries such as IT Software, IT Hardware, BPO/ITES, FMCG have witnessed an increase in hirings in March 2019 compared to March 2018 and continue with the intakes. Barring a slowdown in recruitments during November-December 2018, IT industry has been recording an increase from 32%-38%, the report revealed.

On the other hand, Construction and Engineering saw an increase of 13%, BPO/ITES by 9%, FMCG by 5%, Education by 7% and IT-Hardware by 3%.

“Since the beginning of the year, IT Software has been on a hiring spree … Our latest survey showed 89% recruiters from IT industry stating that new jobs and replacement hiring will play a strong role in hirings,” Naukri Jobspeak report said.

In FMCG, Hyderabad’s share in recruitment was a whopping 38%. The same in Bengaluru was found to be 29%.

Jobs were on the decline in these industries

However, not all industries have witnessed increases in jobs. Jobs in Auto Ancillary and Banking & Financial services recorded a dip of 8% and 15% in hiring.

Previously, NSSO’s Periodic Labour workforce survey of 2017-18 had revealed that the working male population of the country has actually dwindled for the first time since 1993-94. The fall in the workforce was taken as a sign of fewer fresh jobs and rising unemployment, The Indian Express had said quoting unidentified experts. “Overall, the PLFS 2017-18 reported a 6.1 per cent unemployment rate, a sharp jump from 2.2 per cent reported in 2011-12,” it added.