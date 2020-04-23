IndiGo restores salaries, rolls back pay cut for employees

Aviation players across the globe have taken extreme measures to cope with the recent turmoil.



India’s largest airline by market share, IndiGo, on Thursday decided to roll back the earlier announced pay cut in employee salaries for the month of April, despite having its wings clipped due to the coronavirus lockdown. IndiGo Chief Executive Officer, Ronojoy Dutta said that the rollback of pay cut in April salaries was as per the government’s wishes, news agency PTI reported. Earlier last month, IndiGo had announced that employees of the carrier will take a 25% pay cut along with Dutta himself standing in the line of fire to take a pay cut.

However, with pay cuts being rolled back for other employees, executive committee members and senior vice presidents of IndiGO have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. The aviation industry is in a complete lockdown with bookings being canceled until any further orders. Aviation players across the globe have taken extreme measures to cope with the recent turmoil. Spice Jet’s Ajay Singh also took a 30% pay cut in the month of March owing to the coronavirus lockdown that has left the industry struggling.