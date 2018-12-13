Going Global: Byju’s to roll out international product in six months

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 3:38 AM

Byju’s has about 2 million paid subscribers and 30 million registered users.

education sector, education industryByju’s has about two million paid subscribers and 30 million registered users.

Popular learning app Byju’s is looking to bring out its international product in six to eight months that will focus on English-speaking countries like United States, United Kingdom and Australia, according to sources. The firm is raising $400 million from investors such as Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Naspers, General Atlantic and some existing ones and the fundraising round is likely to conclude soon, said sources.
The fundraising puts the unicorn at $3.6-billion valuation, according to industry sources. Prior to this, the firm is believed to have raised $240 million.

An email sent to Byju’s did not elicit any reply till the time of going to press.

Byju’s has about two million paid subscribers and 30 million registered users. Almost 70-75% of its revenues come from outside metropolitan cities, with the firm looking to further deepen its penetration.
Byju’s had posted revenues of `520 crore in the financial year 2017-18 (FY18) and is expecting to triple it to about Rs 1,400 crore for FY19.

The company, run by Think and Learn, has two different apps that cater to students between the VI and XII grades as well as students in IV and V grades.

It is working on launching its K3 or pre-school product that will cater to students in first to III grades. According to a source, the K3 product is ready and may be launched soon. The company’s acquisition of Math Adventures earlier this year is considered to be a step towards strengthening its pre-school product.

Byju’s was founded in 2011 with a special focus on the K12 segment.

Also read: BYJU’s crosses Rs 100 cr in monthly revenue

By 2015, it had launched its app along with learning resources for grades between VI and XII. In 2016, the company became the first Asian firm to receive investment from the Chan-Zuckerberg initiative. Its K5 app or this app that focuses on V- and VI-grade students came out in 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Going Global: Byju’s to roll out international product in six months
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition