Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM may clear the air on Antrix-Devas case after Supreme Court upholds liquidation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference later today wherein she is likely to clear the air on the Antrix-Devas case. “FM Smt @nsitharaman to address press conference along with MoS Corporate Affairs Shri @Rao_InderjitS at 04.30 PM, National Media Centre, today,” the Ministry of Finance tweeted. The press conference comes after the Supreme Court on Monday junked an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia challenging NCLT and NCLAT’s order to wind up the company. The top court upheld NCLT’s May 2021 order to wind up Bengaluru-based Devas Multimedia, which has been embroiled in a controversy over the last one and half decade over its 2005 agreement with ISRO’s commercial arm Antrix Corporation, which was later found to be fraudulent.
Earlier, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had also initiated an investigation into the affairs of Devas Multimedia but the Delhi High Court had stayed the move.
Supreme Court rejected the contentions of Devas counsel Mukul Rohtagi that the criminal complaint was yet to be taken to its logical end and if the officials of Antrix and shareholders of Devas are acquitted after trial, the clock cannot be put back, if the company is now wound up.
Rejecting the contentions that the actual motive of Antrix was to deprive Devas of the benefits of a unanimous award (of $1.3 billion) passed by ICC arbitral tribunal in 2015, SC judges said that “we do not know if the action of Antrix in seeking the winding up of Devas may send a wrong message, to the community of investors. But allowing Devas and its shareholders to reap the benefits of their fraudulent action, may nevertheless send another wrong message namely that by adopting fraudulent means and by bringing into India an investment in a sum of Rs 579 crore, the investors can hope to get tens of thousands of crores of rupees, even after siphoning off Rs 488 crore.”
Even as the criminal aspects of the case are yet to be decided legally and Devas is equipped with international arbitral awards against Antrix, the apex court upheld NCLT and NCLAT's order to liquidate Devas Multimedia.
After a US federal court in the western district of Washington confirmed the compensation awarded to Devas, on October 27, 2020, Antrix had gone in appeal to a US appeals court. On November 4, 2020, the Supreme Court of India asked the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) tribunal award to be kept in abeyance. After the NDA government came to power in 2014, the CBI and ED were asked to investigate the deal.
The Antrix-Devas deal was annulled by the UPA government in February 2011 amid the 2G crisis, saying the S-band spectrum was needed to meet the country’s security requirements. After the cancellation of the deal, the foreign investors in Devas, including Deutsche Telekom, the three Mauritius-based investors, and Devas itself, had approached international tribunals seeking compensation. Deutsche Telekom was awarded $101 million compensation by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Geneva; the Mauritius investors were awarded $111 million by the International Trade Law tribunal; and Devas awarded $1.2 billion by an International Chamber of Commerce.
On a petition filed by Antrix Corporation, the NCLT directed the initiation of the liquidation process for Devas Multimedia on account of fraudulent conduct. “The incorporation of Devas itself was with fraudulent motive and unlawful object to collude and connive with then officials of Antrix and to misuse/abuse process of law, to bring money into India and to divert it under dubious methods to foreign countries,” the NCLT had ordered.
Under the Antrix-Devas deal, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was supposed to lease two communication satellites for 12 years at Rs 167 crore to Devas Multimedia. The start-up was to also provide multimedia services to mobile platforms in India using the space band or S-band transponders on ISRO satellites.
While the CBI and Enforcement Directorate were asked to probe the Antrix-Devas deal in 2014, Antrix had moved a winding up petition against Devas in January last year.
Investigating agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate unearthed fraud in executing the agreement and have initiated PMLA proceedings. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had also initiated an investigation into the affairs of Devas Multimedia but the Delhi High Court had stayed the move.
In February 2011, Antrix had annulled its 2005 contract to lease space segment capacity on two satellites after allegations of the deal being a quid pro quo “sweetheart deal” were raised. Devas then had invoked the India-Mauritius Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement and moved the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), which directed India to pay $111 million with interest and costs. Devas had also won arbitration proceedings before the ICC in 2015 that resulted in an award of $1.3 billion against Antrix.
Supreme Court on Monday held that, “if the seeds of the commercial relationship between Antrix and Devas were a product of fraud perpetrated by Devas, every part of the plant that grew out of those seeds, such as the agreement, the disputes, arbitral awards etc., are all infected with the poison of fraud. A product of fraud is in conflict with the public policy of any country including India.”
