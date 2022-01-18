Nirmala Sitharaman LIVE: FM may clear the air on Antrix-Devas case after Supreme Court upholds liquidation

4:14 (IST) 18 Jan 2022

Allowing Devas to reap the benefits of their fraudulent action may send another wrong message: SC

Rejecting the contentions that the actual motive of Antrix was to deprive Devas of the benefits of a unanimous award (of $1.3 billion) passed by ICC arbitral tribunal in 2015, SC judges said that “we do not know if the action of Antrix in seeking the winding up of Devas may send a wrong message, to the community of investors. But allowing Devas and its shareholders to reap the benefits of their fraudulent action, may nevertheless send another wrong message namely that by adopting fraudulent means and by bringing into India an investment in a sum of Rs 579 crore, the investors can hope to get tens of thousands of crores of rupees, even after siphoning off Rs 488 crore.”