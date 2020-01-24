EXCLUSIVE: Whopping Rs 1800 crore jump in Khadi sales expected! KVIC chairman explains why

The KVIC chairman said that not just in urban centres, the demand and popularity of Khadi products have increased in small towns and cities across the country. Image: KVIC

Khadi sales 2019-20: The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is expecting a turnover of Rs 5000 crore for Khadi products in Financial Year 2019-20. This would be around Rs 1800 crore more than the previous year’s turnover of Rs 3215 crore. “Last year, our turnover was Rs 3215 crore (for Khadi). This year (FY 2019-20), a turnover of Rs 5000 crore is expected,” KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told FE Online today.

According to Saxena, a record turnover for Khadi in the current financial year is expected on account of rising demand of Khadi products in smaller centres and push from Narendra Modi government at the Centre in recent years.

The KVIC chairman said that not just in large urban centres like Delhi, the demand and popularity of Khadi products have increased in small towns and cities across the country. This is reflected in the rising number of Khadi India stores across the country as well.

Saxena said, “As many as 8070 Khadi India outlets have been opened across the country. Of these, over 2000 outlets were opened across the country in the last two years only.” Over 2000 ‘Khadi Bhandars’ have also been renovated, he added.

The sale of Khadi products is increasing everywhere, not just in large urban centres like Delhi. Saxena said, “Overall sale could not have increased if there was no rise in demand in smaller towns and cities as well. Therefore, the sale of Khadi products is good everywhere. Now, we are also going to supply to paramilitary forces. We have developed products for them.”

“We are trying to increase our reach everywhere to boost the sale of Khadi products,” said Saxena.

Talking about the government’s motive behind increasing the reach of Khadi across the country, Saxena said, “Increase in sale of Khadi products would lead to an increase in jobs.”

“Today. be it Leh and Ladakh, where we have opened a centre for the first time, or West Bengal’s Sundarban islands, we are taking the Khadi to all corners of the country,” said Saxena.

Boost to honey production

KVIC is also making efforts to boost honey production and help potters across the country. “Not just Khadi, village industry is our big segment under which we are providing electric potter-wheels to potters, bee boxes to farmers,” said Saxena.

“Our country was ranked number 8 in honey production in 2018-19. This year, we are expecting to become the sixth biggest honey producer in the world. In the next two years, we are expecting to become one of the top three honey producing countries of the world,” he added.