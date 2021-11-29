Data monitor: 3-P players have an edge in logistics sector

The size of the e-commerce logistics sector is estimated to almost triple to $8 bn by FY26e from c$3 bn at present

The size of the e-commerce logistics sector is estimated to almost triple to $8 bn by FY26e from c$3 bn at present, HSBC has said, with 3P logistics firms – which manage and deliver other companies’ goods – increasing their market share to 40-50% of e-commerce (from the current around 40% share) benefitting from a) lower delivery costs due to operating leverage and technology investments; b) ability to handle higher seasonal demand; and c) a much better reach vs in-house logistics operations.