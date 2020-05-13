Covid-19: Fever screening goes hi-tech amid coronavirus crisis

Niramai has integrated its FeverTest technology in Mitra Robots from Invento Robotics.

These are Covid times and thermal screening is widely being deployed to identify likely infected people at the entrances of colonies, hospitals, workplaces and busy public places. However, this method of using infrared forehead thermometers to measure the temperature of people is prone to manual errors, has the risk of cross-contamination, and does not scale for a large population.

A DeepTech startup from Bangalore, Niramai, offers an automated fever test for Covid screening. The solution is aimed towards enabling automated screening of population by checking not only for fever but also for respiratory abnormalities using its Thermalytix solution (Artificial Intelligence algorithms over thermal images).

Niramai FeverTest performs face detection in the thermal stream and enables accurate measurement of the temperature of each person, counts the number of people screened and those diagnosed with suspected fever are isolated based on snapshots shared with concerned security authorities. This centralised data collection enables data analysis and integration with other solutions, such as facial recognition, alarm systems and more, for effective response and tracking.

Niramai has integrated its FeverTest technology in Mitra Robots from Invento Robotics. These robots can be deployed at the entrance of a hospital for screening patients and visitors. While the robot collects visitor information through a voice-based conversation, Niramai solution using a thermal camera mounted on the robot measures the facial temperature of the visitor. If a visitor shows no signs of Covid-19 then the robot refers the visitor to a human receptionist. However, if something abnormal is detected in a person, then it takes the individual to a separate room and facilitates remote interaction with the doctor. This screening can be done automatically with the remote vigilance of security staff, thus reducing the risk to frontline health workers.