Centre ropes in Terumo Penpol to upskill medical device workers

Terumo Penpol, an Indo-Japanese joint venture in Thiruvananthapuram, produces 31 million blood bags and exports to over 200 countries

The Union government has signed an agreement with Terumo Penpol, one of the biggest blood-bag manufacturers in the world, for Japan-India Institute of Manufacturing (JIM) in upskilling Indian medical device sector in Japanese shop-floor practices. JIM is a joint training initiative between the governments of India and Japan.

“The training is intended to create a pool of 30,000 skilled engineering manpower for Indian manufacturing industry,” said Kenji Hiramatsu, Japanese Ambassador to India.

Better understanding of labour laws, safety measures and quality circle protocol would enhance employablilty of the worker, according to him. He said training would be stringent, “as in the medical device industry, what is at risk, is not just a product, but a life”.

“We’ll take about 50 students every year, based on test and interview. The training is free and may even include a stipend,” said C Padmakumar, chairman & managing director, Terumo Penpol.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) had named the Kerala-based blood-bag manufacturer for the JIM training in medical device sector. This was affirmed after discussions with Hiroshi Nagumo, senior vice-president and managing director, Terumo BCT, Japan, and officials of the Association for Overseas Technical Co-operation and Sustainable Partnerships.