Boeing 737 Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight since March 2019 grounding

Boeing 737 Max returns to US skies: The Max was grounded worldwide in March 2019, days after the second crash. Reports by House and Senate committees faulted Boeing and the FAA for failures in the process of certifying the plane. (AP Photo/File)
Paying passengers were scheduled to board a Boeing 737 Max in Miami on Tuesday for the first time since safety regulators allowed the plane to fly again after two deadly crashes.
The American Airlines flight is scheduled to land at New York’s La Guardia Airport with about 100 passengers aboard, according to an airline spokeswoman.