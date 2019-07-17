Yes Bank Q1 net profit down 91% on-year to Rs 114 crore as provisions rise; key figures in a nutshell

Yes Bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,260 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal.

India’s major private sector lender Yes Bank’s net profit plunged 91% on-year to Rs 114 crore, even as higher provisions and worsening asset quality weigh. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 1,260 crore in the comparable period previous fiscal. Earlier, an ET Now poll had estmated a net profit of Rs 164 crore. The net interest income came in 2.8% higher on-year to Rs 2,281 crore. Yes Bank said that the net profit was impcted due to absorbing one off impact from MTM provisions of Rs 1,109 crore in the quarter under review. Notably, the pre-provisioning Operating Profit grew 48.0% sequentially to Rs 1,959 crore. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.

Yes Bank net profit declines 91% on-year to Rs 114 crore; key figures