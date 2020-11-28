  • MORE MARKET STATS

Paytm to not charge any fee on wallet payments for merchants; move to benefit 1.70 crore merchants 

By: |
November 28, 2020 5:09 PM

Paytm said that its move to allow merchants to receive unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet will provide them with a single point of reconciliation for all their payments

Paytm, Paytm news, Paytm updates, Paytm officials, Paytm quizzed, Paytm data collection, Paytm mall, Meenakshi Lekhi, Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, Ola, Uber, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, ChinaPaytm has a user base of 17 million or 1.7 crore merchants.

In an effort to de-clutter the digital payments ecosystem and augment the use of online payments, Paytm has announced that merchants will now be allowed to receive unlimited payments through its Paytm Wallet at a 0% fee, along with UPI and Rupay Cards. “With this, we aim to benefit more than 17 million (1.7 crore) merchants who can enjoy a 0% fee on all their digital payments with direct settlement in their bank accounts,” paytm said in a blog on its website. Paytm is one of the largest payment solutions providers in the country with a large customer base. Of the 17 millions merchants that use Paytm, Goldman Sachs recently said, a massive 70% are active.

Paytm said that its move to allow merchants to receive unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet will provide them with a single point of reconciliation for all their payments, not requiring them to use multiple QRs codes. “All they need is Paytm ‘All-In-One QR’ to accept payments from Paytm wallet, Paytm UPI, or any other UPI app,” Paytm said. This All-in-one QR code will enable merchants to receive payments from any bank account or any rupay card, along with paytm wallets at zero fee charged by the company.

Related News

The payments firm has been termed as a ‘potential super app with payments as core’ by global investment bank Goldman Sachs. “Paytm currently is the leading mobile payment platform with 150-200 Mn active users and 16 Mn merchants,” said global investment firm Bernstein. Paytm counts, Softbank, Ant Financials, and Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway as its investors.

“In recent months, we have invested heavily in driving financial inclusion for merchants across our country. This is our humble effort to provide a big boost for SMEs, Kirana merchants, wholesale traders, retailers and freelancers in the quest to accelerate the growth of digital and mobile payments across the country,” Paytm said. After its last round of funding in November of 2019, Paytm was valued at $16 billion. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Paytm to not charge any fee on wallet payments for merchants move to benefit 1.70 crore merchants 
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Let us declare NPAs, banks to Supreme Court; govt pleads against sector-specific relief
2Manappuram Finance mulls options to raise funds via borrowings
3Lakshmi Vilas Bank becomes DBS India; 94-year old bank part of history now