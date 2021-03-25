  • MORE MARKET STATS

Banks may seek review of SC order; yet to get ex gratia from first round

By: |
March 25, 2021 4:30 AM

Lenders themselves have paid the ex gratia amounts to their respective borrowers, and the last date for doing so was November 5, 2020.

According to Emkay, bankers believe that the interest waiver relief should be extended only to small retail and enterprise borrowers, who are most affected by the pandemic, and not to large borrowers, who have better repayment capacity and are also eligible for other relief measures such as restructuring.According to Emkay, bankers believe that the interest waiver relief should be extended only to small retail and enterprise borrowers, who are most affected by the pandemic, and not to large borrowers, who have better repayment capacity and are also eligible for other relief measures such as restructuring.

Banks may ask the government or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek a review of Tuesday’s Supreme Court order, directing the government to pay the compound interest for all loans during the moratorium period. Executives from the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector on Wednesday said lenders were yet to receive reimbursements for the claims they filed in the first round, when the compound interest was paid to borrowers with loans of up to Rs 2 crore.

In a note, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services wrote that the banking industry may move to get the apex court order overturned. “As per our discussion with bankers, they suggest that IBA (Indian Banks’ Association)/RBI/Govt should file a writ petition challenging the court directive to waive interest on interest on loans of over Rs 2 crore (except for consolidated exposure),” the report said. According to Emkay, bankers believe that the interest waiver relief should be extended only to small retail and enterprise borrowers, who are most affected by the pandemic, and not to large borrowers, who have better repayment capacity and are also eligible for other relief measures such as restructuring.

Related News

Ramesh Iyer, vice-chairman and managing director, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, said all NBFCs had applied for the reimbursement and were yet to get it back. Raman Agarwal, co-chairman, Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), said this was the case for all lenders. “That is true for everyone, for banks also…Now we have filed our claims through SBI, which was the nodal agency, and all the claims are lying with the government. We haven’t heard of anybody yet being reimbursed. They are processing; it’s going to take some time.”

Lenders themselves have paid the ex gratia amounts to their respective borrowers, and the last date for doing so was November 5, 2020.

Analysts at Icra have estimated the total compound interest for six month of moratorium across all lenders at Rs 13,500-14,000 crore, of which about Rs 6,500 crore was towards the first round. “With the announcement of waiver for all borrowers, the additional relief of ~Rs 7,000-7,500 crore will need to be provided to borrowers,” the rating agency said on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Banks may seek review of SC order yet to get ex gratia from first round
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bandhan Bank can take heart from election manifestos
2Banks closed for 7 days out of 9 from March 27; check full list of holidays during Mar 27-Apr 4
3South Indian Bank gets nod to raise Rs 240 crore