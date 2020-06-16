Axis Bank’s retail banking head Pralay Mondal to step down in September

He added that Axis Bank has a strong leadership bench and succession is well underway.

Axis Bank on Monday said Pralay Mondal will be stepping down from the role of executive director (retail banking) in September to pursue other opportunities. Before his current stint at Axis Bank, Mondal headed the retail banking vertical at Yes Bank.

Rajesh Dahiya, executive director (corporate centre), said in a statement, “Pralay Mondal has made significant contributions to the retail banking business during his tenure at the bank. We thank him and wish him very best in his new endeavours.”

He added that Axis Bank has a strong leadership bench and succession is well underway.

The statement also quoted Mondal as saying, “It’s an unanticipated but unavoidable development owing to some personal compulsions.”

Last year, Axis Bank was reported to have seen a slew of resignations, with the count going up to 15,000, including branch-level executives. Among the more high-profile exits were those of former chief financial officer Jairam Sridharan (who now heads Piramal Enterprises’ consumer finance division) and former head of bond underwriting Shashikant Rathi.