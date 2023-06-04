scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bajaj Finserv, Maharashtra govt sign MoU

Bajaj Finserv on Saturday signed a MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune in their financial services business.

Written by FE Bureau
Bajaj Finserv, maharashtra
Bajaj Finserv, chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Bajaj and Fadnavis signed the MoU. (IE)

Bajaj Finserv on Saturday signed a MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune in their financial services business. This investment would create 40,000 jobs and give a boost to Pune and make it a financial services hub, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis said.

Also read: Goa: Engagement group meet to discuss USD 1 trillion investment in start ups by 2030

Bajaj Finserv, chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Bajaj and Fadnavis signed the MoU. This is the largest investment in the recent past in the fintech sector in the state, Fadnavis said.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 04-06-2023 at 05:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market