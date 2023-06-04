Bajaj Finserv, Maharashtra govt sign MoU

Bajaj Finserv on Saturday signed a MoU with the Government of Maharashtra to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Pune in their financial services business. This investment would create 40,000 jobs and give a boost to Pune and make it a financial services hub, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis said.

Also read: Goa: Engagement group meet to discuss USD 1 trillion investment in start ups by 2030

Bajaj Finserv, chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Bajaj and Fadnavis signed the MoU. This is the largest investment in the recent past in the fintech sector in the state, Fadnavis said.