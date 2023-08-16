The water level in Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Tuesday following torrential rain in the river’s upper catchment areas over the past two days.

VIDEO | Water level in the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metre in Delhi earlier today following torrential rain in the river's upper catchment areas over the past two days. pic.twitter.com/5nsEWTAZrm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 16, 2023

According to a Central Water Commission official, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the warning mark of 204.50 metres at 3 pm on Tuesday and rapidly rose to 205.39 metres at 10 pm, PTI reported.

Also Read: Video | Two dead, many feared trapped as fresh landslide washes away houses in Shimla

The water level is predicted to rise further during the day, the official said.

“However, the river may not swell to the evacuation level of 206 metres in Delhi unless the hilly region receives more rain,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Yamuna continues to overflow; latest morning visuals from Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul) pic.twitter.com/JJ9YuSCpPX — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

The flow rate at the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district stood around 27,000 cusecs at 9 pm — considered moderate during the monsoon season.

Also Read: 58 dead as heavy rains batter Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; red alerts issued

A few weeks earlier, heavy rainfall in the river’s upper catchment areas caused floods in several areas of the national capital. On July 13, the Yamuna registered its highest-ever recorded flood level at 208.66 metres in Delhi after water was realeased from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana.

(With inputs from PTI)