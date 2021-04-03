‘World aware of your capabilities’: BJP hits out after Rahul Gandhi seeks US govt’s view on freedom in India

Rahul Gandhi also alleged a wholesale capture of India’s institutional framework by the BJP.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi came under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party after he sought the views of the United States government on the state of freedom in India. Rahul has been holding virtual interactions with professors of various US universities in the recent past. Yesterday, he was interacting with former US diplomat and Harvard Kennedy School Professor Nicholas Burns when he made a comment which drew sharp reactions from the BJP.

During the conversation, Burns proposed that democratic countries such as India and the US should come together to take on China and other non-democratic forces. Reacting to his question, Rahul Gandhi said that he doesn’t hear anything from the US establishment about what’s happening in India. “If you are saying partnership of democracies, I mean what is your view on what is going on here…I fundamentally believe that America is a profound idea. The idea of freedom the way it is encapsulated in your Constitution is a very powerful idea but you have got to defend that idea. That is the real question,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra hit out at him saying that no amount of ranting and crying is going to help him. “No amount of your ranting & crying is going to help Mr Gandhi, for by now the world is aware of your capabilities ..they know it’s not about democracy it’s about your failed leadership! Almost akin to Mr Mani Shankar’s cry for help in Pakistan “आप को मोदी को हटाना होगा”!!” he said on Twitter.

No amount of your ranting & crying is going to help Mr Gandhi,for by now the world is aware of your capabilities ..they know it’s not about democracy it’s about your failed leadership!

Almost akin to Mr Mani Shankar’s cry for help in Pakistan “आप को मोदी को हटाना होगा”!! https://t.co/O0PbTQXcoP — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 3, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also alleged a wholesale capture of India’s institutional framework by the BJP. He claimed that this has changed the paradigm in which opposition parties operate post-2014.

“To fight elections, I need institutional structures, I need a judicial system that protects me, I need a media that is reasonably free, I need financial parity, I need a set of institutional structures that allow me to operate as a political party. I do not have them,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

He also reiterated his statement that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is filling various institutions of the country with its people.