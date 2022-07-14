‘Words used to describe BJP being banned’: Opposition on decision to declare ‘Jumlajeevi’, ‘Taanashah’ as unparliamentary

A day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat booklet listed words like ‘taanashahi’, ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘dictatorial’ among others as unparliamentary ahead of the Monsoon Session, Opposition leaders lashed out at the central government, calling the ban unnecessary, with some even threatening to use them at the risk of being suspended by the Speaker.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to Twitter and said, “What is the point of parliament if you can’t be creative in your criticism? Jumlajeevi ko jumlajeevi nahi bolnege to kya bolenge? Banning words is uncalled for!”

“Creativity, punch, messaging, assault on senses thru words 2bring about reform, tellingly putting across a point— all casualties under new Parl dictionary of unparl words!!How can hypricrisy, ashamed, abuse etc be banned? learn robust, incisive, penetrating debate from uk parl (sic),” he further stated.

According to the newly released booklet, use of words like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’, Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ and ‘incompetent’ in debates in both the Houses of the Parliament will be deemed “unparliamentary.”

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, wondering why the word “sanghi” was omitted from the list, and slammed the Centre for restricting words used “to describe how BJP (is) destroying India and banned them”.

Challenging the Speaker to suspend him, defiant Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said that he will go ahead and use these words regardless of them being declared unparliamentary. “Session begins in a few days. Gag order issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament: Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy,” he said.