‘Will return to Red Fort next year’: PM Modi makes strong pitch for third term during I-Day speech

Making a strong pitch for a third term for his government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that he would inaugurate the projects whose foundation stones were being laid now and present the country’s achievements from the Red Fort next year.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said, “Jab main kahta hoon na ki jiska shilanyas hamari sarkaar karti hai, uska udghatan bhi hamare kalkhand me karte hain. In dinon main shilanyas kar raha hun na, aap likhkar rakhiye uske udghatan bhi aap sabne mere nasib me hi chhode huye hain. (…The schemes for which our government lays the foundation stone, we also inaugurate them. You note it down, these days, the foundation stone I am laying down, you have left it in my destiny to inaugurate it.)”

Stating that he came into power by promising a change in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019 based on the performance of his government, Modi said that he would present a report on the achievements of the country from the Red Fort next year.

“In 2014, I came with a promise of change. I had promised you that I would bring change. My 140 crore family members, you trusted me. That promise converted into trust through reform, perform and transform… In 2019, all of you blessed me again based on my performance. The promise of change had brought me here and the performance brought me here again. The next five years are of unprecedented development. The next 5 years are the golden moment to realise the dream of making India a developed nation by 2047,” he said donning a multi-coloured traditional turban.

“Agli baar, 15 August ko, isi lal kile se mai aapko desh ki uplabdhiyan, aapke samarthya, aapke sankalp, usse hui pragati, uski jo safalata hai, uske gaurav gaan, usse bhi adhik atmavisvas ke samne, aapke samne main prastut karunga. (Next August 15, from the same Red Fort, I will present in front of you the achievements of the country; your capacity, and the progress achieved through that; the success, and its praise; and that too with more confidence),” Modi said.

During his 90-minute speech, Modi addressed people as “mere pyare pariwarijan” or his family and spoke about how his government has taken several steps for the development and welfare of various sections of society. He also mentioned the Manipur violence and reiterated that the country was with the people of the violence-hit state.

Prime Minister Modi observed that after Covid, a new global order is in place. “All interpretations of geo-political equations are changing. Today, the potential of my 140 crore countrymen is visible in shaping the changing world,” he said.

Stating that the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity will fulfil every dream of India, PM Modi said, “Whatever we do, whatever step we take, whatever decision we take, it is going to determine our direction for the next one thousand years, it is going to write the fate of India.”

Like last year, PM Modi also used the occasion to attack the Opposition over issues of corruption, appeasement and nepotism, which he termed were the three big challenges in the country during Amrit Kaal (2022 to 2047).

He also attacked family-centric parties, saying that for them, it was a party of the family, by the family and for the family.

The Prime Minister used the slogan ‘Sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay’ (welfare of all) repeatedly in his speech, and said that appeasement had murdered the concept of social justice. Prime Minister Modi also announced a new scheme, the Vishwakarma scheme, for people with traditional skills, and said that an allocation of Rs 13,000 crore-Rs 15,000 crore will be made for it.

He also spoke about inflation and said that it has taken a toll on the economies across the world today. “But notably, India’s efforts in the direction of containing inflation have been successful when compared to earlier times…However, we should not derive satisfaction from this, we need to do more, we need to fight more…,” PM Modi said.