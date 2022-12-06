Why was Saket Gokhale ‘arrested’? A look at Trinamool’s claim of a ‘Morbi’ connection 

The Gujarat Police arrested Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale in Jaipur on Monday, Rajya Sabha MP and party leader Derek O’Brien tweeted Tuesday morning, claiming that the RTI activist-turned-politician had been picked up for his tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse.

“The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP (is) taking political vendetta to another level,” tweeted O’Brien, further sharing the details of his arrest.

However, the Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh, told news agency PTI he had no information on the arrest. “I have no information. Nobody informed us,” he said, according to PTI.

The Morbi bridge tweet that O’Brien was referring to is about a claim that Gokhale had put out on Twitter a few days ago. In his tweet, Gokhale claimed, citing an “RTI reply” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-day visit to the site of the bridge collapse had cost Rs 30 crore.

“RTI reveals that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost Rs 30 cr. Of this, Rs 5.5 cr was purely for ‘welcome, event management & photography’. 135 victims who died got Rs 4 lac ex-gratia each i.e. Rs 5 cr. Just Modi’s event management & PR costs more than life of 135 people,” Gokhale tweeted on December 1, quoting what he claimed was an RTI reply.

RTI reveals that Modi’s visit to Morbi for a few hours cost ₹30 cr.



Of this, ₹ 5.5cr was purely for “welcome, event management, & photography”.



135 victims who died got ₹4 lac ex-gratia each i.e. ₹5 cr.



Just Modi’s event management & PR costs more than life of 135 people. pic.twitter.com/b4YNi1uB9c — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 1, 2022

However, questions were immediately raised on the veracity of the claims with several netizens pointing out that no such news report or RTI response had been filed.

PIB Fact Check, a Twitter handle run by the Press Information Bureau under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, clarified that the claim was indeed false.

“Quoting an RTI, It is being claimed in a tweet that PM’s visit to Morbi cost ₹30 cr…#PIBFactCheck This claim is #Fake. No such RTI response has been given,” it tweeted on December 1, hours after Gokhale’s tweet.

Quoting an RTI, It is being claimed in a tweet that PM’s visit to Morbi cost ₹30 cr.#PIBFactCheck



▪️ This claim is #Fake.



▪️ No such RTI response has been given. pic.twitter.com/CEVgvWgGTv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 1, 2022

Meanwhile, an official word is awaited from the Gujarat police on Gokhale’s arrest. As per O’Brien’s tweet, Gokhale was picked up by the Gujarat Police soon after he arrived in Jaipur by a 9 PM flight from New Delhi.

O’Brien further said that Gokhale called his mother at 2 AM on Tuesday and informed her that the Gujarat Police are taking him to Ahmedabad. “The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings,” the Rajya Sabha MP further claimed.