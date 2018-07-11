Who killed Munna Bajrangi? Serving life term, accused Sunil Rathi avenged father’s killing within six months

Sunil Rathi, the man alleged to have killed gangster Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat central jail on Monday morning, is serving a life sentence for killing two brothers way back in 2000 to avenge the killing of his father within six months. A report in The Indian Express said that Sunil entered the world of crime at 21 when his father was killed by a gang of three. It said Sunil’s father Naresh Rathi was the chairman of Tikri Nagar panchayat in Baghpat when he was killed along with two associates in 1999.

After Naresh’s murder, Sunil’s mother Rajbala Chaudhary contested the panchayat elections in 2000. The IE report said that her opponent was Mehak Singh. He was the younger brother of Sompal Rathi, one of the accused in the murder of Sunil’s father. Sunil killed Mehak Singh and his brother Mohkam Singh on June 21, 2000, to avenge his father’s killing.

Sunil’s is serving a life term for the murder of the duo.

The report said that the gang of three that killed Naresh included a dismissed Delhi Police official Ranveer Rathi.

“On June 21, 2000, Sunil killed Mehak and his brother Mohkam Singh. He was convicted in their murders and is serving life imprisonment,” a senior police officer said.

The daily said that Sunil and his associated had also robbed a showroom in 2000. In August the same year, they were charged with the killing of three people. After evading police action for months, Sunil was finally arrested from Kankhal area of Haridwar in the same year. According to police, two hand grenades were also recovered from his possession at the time of his arrest.

Police said that he was convicted and awarded to life imprisonment by the court for his role in the killings. At that time, he was lodged in the Roorkee jail. Inside the jail, Sunil started an extortion racket with support from others and began targetting doctors and businessmen. He had allegedly demanded protection money from a Roorkee-base doctor while he was lodged in the jail.

“From Roorkee jail, he was taken on remand by the Delhi police. Later, he was lodged in Tihar Jail and then sent to Baghpat Jail. From here, he was sent to Dehradun Jail,” the police official said.

The IE report said that he was lodged in the Roorkee jail last year, but shifted to Baghpat jail after claimed threat to his life.

Sunil is accused of shooting Munna Bajrangi on Monday morning using a pistol inside the Baghpat central jail. Bajrangi, a gangster himself, was shot in the head and chest 10 times, police said. The killing took place within hours he was shifted to Baghpat from Jhansi.