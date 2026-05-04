West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Mamata vs. Suvendu—Who will claim Bengal? Counting for 294 seats today
West Bengal Election Results Live | West Bengal Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2026 Full Winners List Live Updates: Check West Bengal constituency-wise, seat-wise and candidate-wise results of WB Assembly elections. Get the full winner and loser list and party-wise performance for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian National Congress along with vote counting and live updates from the Election Commission of India's official website.
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: All eyes will be glued to the 77 counting centres designated by the Election Commission across West Bengal as ballots are opened to decide the political fate of the state’s 294 assembly seats. With a record voter turnout of around 92.47%—soaring past the previous high of 84.72% in 2011—the electorate demonstrated exceptional participation in an election shaped by heated debates over the CAA-NRC, alleged recruitment scandals, and ongoing tensions between the state and the Centre.
This poll represents a pivotal moment for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is striving to protect its stronghold against a determined and well‑organised challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Financial Express
LIVE
Five States, One Verdict
824 assembly seats across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry. Results begin 8 AM IST, May 4.
COUNTING IN PROGRESS — RESULTS UPDATING LIVE
WB 294TN 234KE 140AS 126PY 30
West Bengal
294 seatsMajority: 148Turnout: 92.93%
Historic high — 3.5% above 2021
2021 Election Results
215
77
148
215
TMC+
Mamata Banerjee
77
BJP+
Suvendu Adhikari
0
Left+
CPI(M)
2
Others
ISF/IND
The Story to Watch
The SIR paradox defines this election. ~91 lakh voter deletions disproportionately hit both Muslim communities AND BJP-aligned Matua Hindus. Track two numbers: (1) Did TMC hold all 41 Muslim-decisive seats? (2) Did BJP lose its 10 Matua belt seats? If both flip, the story is that SIR backfired on everyone.
Key Clusters to Track
⚡
SIR-Hit Seats
48 V-HIGH + 53 HIGH
~91 lakh deletions could suppress turnout and swing margins in 100 seats
~100
▲
Muslim-Decisive
TMC swept all 41 in 2021
SIR deletions hit Muslim voters hardest — any loss here is a direct TMC danger signal
41
●
Matua Belt
BJP won 10 of 14 in 2021
SIR also deleted Matua Hindu names — BJP’s own base may have shrunk against its will
Land-grab protests went national; women’s safety axis
Sources: Election Commission of India (results.eci.gov.in) · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. All demographic percentages are approximate constituency-level estimates. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Tamil Nadu
234 seatsMajority: 118Turnout: 85.1%
SC seats averaged higher at 86.75%
2021 Election Results
159
75
118
159
DMK+ (SPA)
M.K. Stalin
75
AIADMK+ (NDA)
Edappadi Palaniswami
0
TVK+
Vijay
The Story to Watch
Caste alliance engineering, not religion, decides TN. Track these four cluster tallies on results day: SC seats (46), Gounder belt (~50), Vanniyar belt (~30), and BJP targets (~10). Whoever takes 30+ of the 46 SC seats wins the state.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Seats
86.75% turnout — bellwether bloc
SC voters broke hard for DMK in 2021 — any reversal here signals statewide anti-incumbency
46
●
Gounder Belt
AIADMK’s last fortress
If DMK breaches even 15 of ~50 Gounder seats, AIADMK loses its Tamil heartland anchor
BJP needs at least 3 wins to claim a credible TN footprint ahead of 2029
~10
Key Battles
Kolathur
CM Stalin’s constituency — DMK prestige
Edappadi
EPS’s home turf — AIADMK prestige
Kallakurichi
Hooch tragedy killed 68+ — anti-incumbency test
Coimbatore South
BJP’s best shot — Hindu consolidation + 2018 bombing
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Kerala
140 seatsMajority: 71Turnout: ~78%
Lowest among the 5 states
2021 Election Results
99
41
71
99
LDF (Left)
Pinarayi Vijayan
41
UDF (Cong)
V.D. Satheesan
0
NDA (BJP)
K. Surendran
The Story to Watch
Can LDF break the alternation tradition and win a historic 3rd consecutive term? Track Thrissur (bellwether), Nemom (BJP viability), and the SNDP-influenced ~50 seats. If BDJS splits Ezhava vote from LDF, BJP becomes kingmaker without winning seats.
Key Clusters to Track
▲
IUML Safe
Malappuram — all Muslim-majority
A firewall for UDF — IUML is expected to hold all 14, adding a solid floor to Congress math
~14
●
SNDP/Ezhava Zone
23% population — LDF traditional
If BDJS peels even 5% of Ezhava votes from LDF, it could flip 8–10 seats into UDF column
~50
✚
Christian Belt
Kottayam/Idukki/Ernakulam — UDF
Christian swing toward BJP on social issues could quietly cost UDF 3–4 seats it takes for granted
~20
◇
BJP Targets
Nemom, Palakkad, Thrissur
BJP needs 2+ seats to prove Kerala is no longer a zero — even one win reshapes 2026 narrative
~5
Key Battles
Dharmadam
CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency
Palakkad
BJP’s #1 target — 2024 bypoll was razor-thin
Nemom
BJP’s only ever MLA seat in Kerala (2016)
Thrissur
Kerala bellwether — whoever wins here wins state
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Assam
126 seatsMajority: 64Turnout: ~85%
Post-delimitation first election
2021 Election Results
75
44
7
64
75
NDA (BJP+)
Himanta B. Sarma
44
Cong+
Bhupen Bora
7
AIUDF
Badruddin Ajmal
The Story to Watch
Delimitation fundamentally reshaped Assam — Muslim-majority seats dropped from ~35 to ~24. AIUDF is collapsing, Muslims shifting to Congress. Track: Did BJP hold all 30 tea tribe seats? Did Congress recapture the Muslim belt from AIUDF?
Key Clusters to Track
▲
Muslim-Decisive
Down from 35 pre-delimitation
AIUDF collapse means Congress absorbs this bloc — watch if consolidation is clean or fractured
~24
●
Tea Tribe Belt
BJP-aligned but ST demand unfulfilled
If Scheduled Tribe status denial breeds resentment, BJP could lose 5–8 seats it considers safe
~30
♦
Bodo/BTC
NDA ally — crucial for majority math
BPF split within Bodo community is the wild card — a fractured Bodo vote drags BJP below 64
15
■
ST Seats
Up from 16 post-delimitation
New ST constituency boundaries favour Congress in 3–4 redrawn seats — a direct delimitation dividend
19
Key Battles
Jalukbari
CM Himanta’s constituency
Dhubri
AIUDF heartland — Muslim consolidation test
Sibsagar
Ahom pride — BJP-AGP friendly fight
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Census 2011 · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
Puducherry
30 seatsMajority: 16Turnout: 89.87%
Highest turnout among all states/UTs
2021 Election Results
16
8
6
16
16
NDA (AINRC+BJP)
N. Rangasamy
8
SPA (INC+DMK)
V. Narayanasamy
0
TVK+
Vijay
6
Others
IND
The Story to Watch
The smallest contest — 30 seats. TVK (Vijay) is the wildcard. Peoples Pulse survey shows 55% feel NDA deserves another term. Caste/religion is only 10% of the voting factor here — candidate quality (40%) and party (30%) dominate.
Key Clusters to Track
■
SC Reserved
NDA won 3, SPA 1, IND 1 in 2021
NDA’s SC dominance here is thin — one IND spoiler can hand SPA its most winnable flip
5
♦
Karaikal Region
TN enclave — DMK influence zone
DMK’s TN wave spills into Karaikal — a clean sweep here can tip the overall balance for SPA
5
●
Mahe + Yanam
Kerala + AP culture transplants
Micro-territories with distinct voter psychology — local candidate goodwill outweighs party brand
2
Key Battles
Nellithope
CM Rangasamy’s constituency area
Mahe
Kerala-culture enclave — LDF/UDF dynamics
Sources: Election Commission of India · MyNeta.info · Peoples Pulse survey · FE newsroom research. Reporting: Financial Express Digital
The political landscape is defined by several high‑stakes battles that hold major national implications. The most closely watched contest is in Bhabanipur, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes on Suvendu Adhikari, who unseated her in Nandigram in 2021- a seat that remains a symbolic flashpoint. Adhikari is contesting from two constituencies this time and is also up against the TMC’s Pabitra Kar, a former BJP ally, adding further intrigue to the clash.
At the same time, regional bastions such as Diamond Harbour- seen as a key turf for the TMC’s emerging leadership- and Jadavpur, where a heavyweight battle unfolds between the TMC and the CPI‑M, are emerging as crucial bellwethers that could shape the final verdict across West Bengal.
Beyond the high-profile individual matchups, key constituencies in industrial and coal-mining belts are drawing close scrutiny. In Kharagpur Sadar, BJP stalwart Dilip Ghosh is locked in a competitive battle with the TMC’s Pradeep Sarkar, while Asansol Dakshin remains a critical defense for the BJP’s Agnimitra Paul.
Furthermore, multi-cornered fights in districts like Murshidabad and the celebrity-driven campaign in Baranagar highlight the diverse electoral landscape. As soon as the counting begins, the outcome in these varied zones will reveal whether the TMC can maintain its legislative seat growth or if the BJP successfully translates its position as the primary opposition into a significant electoral breakthrough.
In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, held in eight phases between March and April, TMC led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee secured a decisive victory, returning to power with a commanding two‑thirds majority. The TMC won 213 seats out of 294, underscoring its continued dominance in the state despite a high‑profile challenge from BJP, which emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats. The Left–Congress–ISF alliance, which had been a major force in earlier decades, failed to win a single seat, marking a sharp decline for the traditional left in West Bengal politics.
Live Updates
West Bengal Election Results 2026: Check full live updates here
05:39 (IST) 4 May 2026
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live: Heavy central forces deployed in Falta
In response to the unrest, the security deployment in Bengals's Falta was visibly strengthened, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at strategic locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to deter any violent clashes and maintain law and order. The authorities have urged calm while monitoring the situation closely, particularly as the state heads into the sensitive counting phase.
05:31 (IST) 4 May 2026
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live: Protest in Falta over alleged TMC intimidation ahead of vote counting
In the Falta area of South 24 Parganas, local residents staged a protest on Saturday (May 2), alleging threats and physical attacks by Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre ahead of the counting. Protesters, including several women, claimed they were intimidated and beaten by party workers, raising fears of reprisal if the incumbent party wins. Demonstrators gathered at key intersections, demanding immediate action against those responsible and safer conditions for voters and poll staff.
05:19 (IST) 4 May 2026
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live: Strongroom security linked to Falta violence incident and CEO's office
Besides the strongrooms, security has also been intensified outside the Chief Electoral Officer’s office and around the Falta Assembly Constituency, where fresh tensions have emerged. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary ones, in Falta between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm on May 21, with counting for that seat scheduled for May 24. These measures come amid heightened scrutiny and local unrest ahead of the main result day on May 4.
04:41 (IST) 4 May 2026
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live: Security heightened around strongrooms in Kolkata
Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly election results on May 4, security has been significantly tightened around several strongrooms in Kolkata. Heavy police and paramilitary forces have been deployed outside key strongrooms, including Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls’ High School in Bhabanipur and the Netaji Indoor Stadium, to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the integrity of the EVM‑storage process. Election officials have stated that the multi‑layered security cover is part of a coordinated effort to maintain transparency and public confidence in the counting procedure.
04:34 (IST) 4 May 2026
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live: Postal ballot count to begin first, followed by EVM tally at 8 am sharp
In Bengal, the process will start with the counting of postal ballots, after which the votes recorded on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be tallied round‑wise, as returning officers announce results and update them through official channels.
04:13 (IST) 4 May 2026
West Bengal Election Results 2026 Live: Vote counting to commence at 8:00 am today
Counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections will begin on May 4 (Monday) at 8:00 am across all 77 designated counting centres in the state. Election officials have confirmed that all logistical and technical arrangements are in place, with multi‑layered security deployed to ensure transparency and prevent any untoward incidents.