West Bengal Election Results 2026: The vote counting trends in West Bengal assembly elections 2026 have delivered a stunning blow to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surging ahead toward a majority while several party heavyweights trail their rivals. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the undisputed face of TMC, is back in the lead after trailing behind her rival in her traditional stronghold of Bhabanipur. This comes as TMC grapples with broader setbacks, staring at defeat after 15 years in power following voter deletions under Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

West Bengal’s assembly elections show All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) stalwart Avijit De Bhowmik trailing in Cooch Behar (Dakshin), a crucial seat under the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha that signals regional strength in the North. Similarly, Harihar Das of AITC is behind in Sitalkuchi, compounding concerns over the party’s hold on sensitive northern border areas long marked as flashpoints. Udayan Guha’s trailing position in Dinhata further underscores vulnerabilities in these pivotal battlegrounds, where early indicators point to a shifting voter mandate.

Urban and industrial setbacks

In Kolkata’s urban core, Aroon Biswas from Tollygunge is facing reversal, highlighting distress in high-profile city seats that gauge governance sentiment amid intense BJP challenges. The industrial coal belt sees another blow with Tapas Banerjee trailing in Asansol Dakshin, a key TMC defense line in Paschim Bardhaman where working-class support is critical. These losses align with broader urban shocks, amplifying pressure on the party’s leadership as counting progresses through economic hubs.

Southern and contested districts deliver more setbacks- Shaoni Singha Roy trails in Murshidabad’s multi-party hotspot, known for razor-thin margins and opposition legacies; Pundarikakshya Saha lags in Nabadwip; Tanmay Ghosh is behind in Bishnupur; and Mongal Saren faces defeat in Jhargram’s tribal zones. Spanning diverse terrains from political fortresses to jungle mahals, these heavyweight trails paint a grim picture for AITC’s 15-year dominance, potentially paving the way for a BJP-led transformation on May 4, 2026.

TMC leadership under siege

Beyond Mamata Banerjee, unnamed senior TMC heavyweights are trailing significantly after hours of counting, contributing to BJP’s lead in over 190 seats. This includes potential shocks in key urban and industrial belts like Kolkata divisions, North 24 Parganas and Hooghly, where TMC’s next-generation hopes hinge on performance. Pre-poll strategies like dropping 74 sitting MLAs- including figures like Partha Chatterjee and Rafiqur Rahaman- aimed to counter anti-incumbency, but early data suggests it backfired, exposing vulnerabilities in strongholds.