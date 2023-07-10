In a rescue operation yesterday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully saved four individuals who were stranded in the fast-flowing Narmada River near Gopalpur Village in Jabalpur. The incident occurred yesterday, and the NDRF team promptly responded to the distress call, ensuring the safe evacuation of the stranded individuals.

The NDRF received information about the stranded individuals through a message from the control room. Inspector Sunit Kumar, an officer with the NDRF, shared the details of the operation, stating, “Our team of 24 personnel immediately arrived at the scene to carry out the rescue mission. However, due to the rapid water current and presence of rocks, our initial attempt to use a boat was unsuccessful.”

The NDRF team then utilised alternative means to ensure the safe retrieval of the stranded individuals. “We successfully rescued all four individuals, and I am pleased to inform that they are in good health with no reported injuries,” the official said.

One of the rescued individuals had fallen ill and lost consciousness during the ordeal. Nevertheless, the NDRF team employed a full body harness to extricate the person from the dangerous waters and provided immediate medical attention.

Inspector Kumar issued an appeal to the public, urging them to exercise caution and avoid venturing close to water bodies. With the monsoon season in full swing, rivers and other waterways are witnessing increased water levels and strong currents, posing a serious threat to unsuspecting individuals.

In a separate incident in Himachal Pradesh, the NDRF successfully rescued six individuals who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in the Mandi district in a late-night operation. The rising water level of the river, triggered by incessant rainfall in the state, had left the individuals in a precarious situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall over the western Himalayan region, as well as adjoining plains of northwest and west India on Sunday. Additionally, northern parts of east and northeast India are expected to experience an increase in rainfall activity.

The IMD’s advisory has prompted cautionary measures, with several regions, including Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, bracing for light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days.

The adverse weather conditions have prompted authorities to cancel train services on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track in Himachal Pradesh for Sunday. The Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist, and Railways Police, in a tweet, shared the announcement due to landslides and waterlogging caused by the heavy rains.

A red alert has been issued for seven districts in Himachal Pradesh, warning residents of potential flash floods and avalanches, while an orange alert has been declared for three districts until Sunday.