Watch: CISF carries out cleanliness drive at Mumbai’s Juhu beach

A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel carried out a cleanliness drive at the Juhu beach in Mumbai earlier this morning as part of the Central government’s ‘Swachha Bharat Mission’.

Led by CISF Inspector General, over 250 personnel from the force cleaned a stretch of the Juhu beach early Friday morning. The team, mainly comprising of cops from Mumbai-based units of CISF, wiped out a mammoth 50 tonnes of debris from the popular beach in Mumbai.

“A team of 250 #CISF personnel of Mumbai based CISF units under the guidance of CISF IG/WS carried out cleanliness drive @ Juhu beach, Mumbai and cleared about 50 tonnes of debris,” CISF tweeted.

As a part of the implementation of the ‘Swachha Bharat Mission’, the government had also launched a campaign — Swachhta Hi Sewa, which was observed from September 15 to October 2 throughout the country.

The CISF personnel also displayed banners to create awareness on cleanliness at the beach.