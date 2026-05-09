Tamil Nadu’s post-election drama stretched into Saturday with suspense now centred on one man — Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan. Even as actor-turned-politician Vijay edged closer to power after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party, the absence of a formal support letter from the VCK kept the state’s government-formation process hanging in uncertainty.

Behind closed doors, negotiations appeared to be growing sharper by the hour.

According to a PTI report, citing sources, the VCK is seeking a significant share in power if it backs a Vijay-led government. The party is reportedly eyeing the Deputy Chief Minister’s post for Thirumavalavan, along with Cabinet berths for its two newly elected MLAs. The big claim comes as the Vijay-led party tries to pull in smaller parties to reach the magic figure of 118 MLAs – enough to form the government in the state.

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Sources told the news agency that the demands were discussed during a virtual meeting chaired by Thirumavalavan on Friday evening. The party is also believed to have pushed for continuity of commissions probing caste killings and a quota in promotions for Dalits in government jobs.

Another politically sensitive proposal also surfaced during the discussions. Vijay, who won from two constituencies, is expected to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai and vacate Tiruchirapalli East. According to the PTI report, the VCK wants Thirumavalavan to contest the bypoll from the vacant constituency, potentially giving him a stronger foothold in the Assembly and within the ruling structure.

Publicly, however, the VCK remained guarded. Deputy General Secretary Vanni Arasu neither confirmed nor denied reports of bargaining over the Deputy CM post. “The party’s stance on a share in power reflects the feelings of the people,” he told reporters, while declining to elaborate further. He reiterated that the VCK opposed Governor’s rule and believed the TVK, having received the people’s mandate, should be allowed to form the government.

VCK, which contested the election alongside the DMK, had earlier signalled alignment with the CPI and CPI(M), but stopped short of formally backing Vijay. Through the night and into Saturday morning, political circles buzzed with speculation that both the DMK and AIADMK camps were attempting to court Thirumavalavan, including discussions around a broader anti-TVK arrangement, the Indian Express reported.

For now, Tamil Nadu’s political chessboard remains frozen between possibility and power, with one undecided ally holding the state’s immediate future in his hands.