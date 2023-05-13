scorecardresearch
Varuna Election Result 2023 Live: Siddaramaiah vs Somanna in high-stakes battle, results today

Karnataka Election 2023, Varuna Result Live: Varuna is a state Assembly constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste (Rural)in the Mysore district, and is a part of the Chamarajanagar Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Varuna Election 2023 Result Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Varuna Assembly constituency in Karnataka. Varuna, a keenly watched constituency in the state owing to its Lingayat domination, has the potential to impact the overall result of the Karnataka Assembly Election. A traditional stronghold of the Congress party, this time the constituency witnessed former BJP legislator from T Narasipur, Dr Bharathi Shankar, who is now a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, contest against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V Somanna from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The seat has been a Siddaramaiah family bastion, with the former chief minister winning in 2008 and 2013, and his son Yathindra winning the seat in 2018 by defeating BJP candidate T Basavaraju by a margin of 58,616 votes and securing 52.53 per cent of the total votes polled. Out of the total electorate of 2,34,533, Varuna saw 1,98,740 people voting in the May 10 elections, taking the percentage to 84.74%, the highest ever since the segment was carved out of Chamundeshwari, T Narasipura and Nanjangud in 2008. The massive voter turnout is attributed to the electoral battle between opposition leader Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, and BJP minister V Somanna, a Lingayat strongman.

Live Updates

06:27 (IST) 13 May 2023
Varuna Election Results: Welcome to live blog!

Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on the Karnataka Election Results 2023 here.

In 2018, Varuna had a total of 2,13,812 voters which included general voters, NRI voters and service voters. During the 2018 elections, 1,74,457 people had voted and the turnout then was 79.2%. There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, which includes 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. The Election Commission has said that it will set up special booths for vulnerable tribal groups and transgenders. This year the voter turnout recorded was nearly 72 per cent.

First published on: 13-05-2023 at 06:07 IST

