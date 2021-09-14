  • MORE MARKET STATS
Narendra Modi in Aligarh Live Updates: I feel the absence of Kalyan Singh today, says PM Modi

Updated: September 14, 2021 12:40:40 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation for Raja Mahendra Singh State University in Aligarh today.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a university named after Jat icon and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Singh and the Defence Corridor in Aligarh. This comes seven years after the local BJP first demanded renaming the AMU after the freedom fighter. The grand event is likely to be attended by around 1.5 lakh people. The prime minister will stay in Aligarh for about one-and-a-half hours, where he is also expected to address a huge gathering in the presence of senior BJP leaders and state ministers.

The foundation of the university gains significance as it comes ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are less than six months away. The move is seen as an attempt by the BJP to woo the Jat community.

    12:40 (IST)14 Sep 2021
    I feel the absence of Kalyan Singh today, says PM Modi

    Today I feel the absence of the great son of this earth, Late Kalyan Singh Ji. Had Kalyan Singh ji been with us today, he would have been extremely happy to see the new identity of Aligarh: PM Modi

    12:31 (IST)14 Sep 2021
    A bid day for western Uttar Pradesh, says PM Modi

    It is a big day not only for Aligarh but also for western UP: PM Modi

    12:19 (IST)14 Sep 2021
    PM Modi lays foundation for Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University
    11:51 (IST)14 Sep 2021
    PM Modi visits exhibition models of Aligarh node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor
    11:47 (IST)14 Sep 2021
    Defence Corridor to see investment of around Rs 6,000 crore

    The Aligarh node of the Defence corridor will be developed on Khair Road in 400 hectares, out of which 100 hectares of land has been acquired so far, and the responsibility of developing it will be with UPEDA. It is expected that an investment of around 6000 crores can be made in this node of the Defence Corridor.

    11:43 (IST)14 Sep 2021
    Raja Mahendra Pratap State University to be set up in 92 acres of area

    The new university aims to fulfil a longstanding demand for a state university in the region. All the colleges in Aligarh division and some neighbouring districts will be affiliated to it, the chief minister had said recently. It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at village Lodha and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh's Kol tehsil. 

    A controversy had erupted in the district in 2014 when local BJP leaders demanded the Aligarh Muslim University be renamed after him as the "AMU had been built on the land donated by the late Raja". The issue first cropped up as the lease of the 1.2 hectares of land at the City School, under the AMU, was expiring then, and the legal heirs of the late Raja were reluctant to renew this lease. Last year, however, the issue had largely been resolved when the AMU authorities offered a proposal for rechristening the school after the late Raja.
