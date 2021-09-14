Narendra Modi in Aligarh Live Updates: I feel the absence of Kalyan Singh today, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation for Raja Mahendra Singh State University in Aligarh today.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a university named after Jat icon and freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Singh and the Defence Corridor in Aligarh. This comes seven years after the local BJP first demanded renaming the AMU after the freedom fighter. The grand event is likely to be attended by around 1.5 lakh people. The prime minister will stay in Aligarh for about one-and-a-half hours, where he is also expected to address a huge gathering in the presence of senior BJP leaders and state ministers.

The foundation of the university gains significance as it comes ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are less than six months away. The move is seen as an attempt by the BJP to woo the Jat community.

