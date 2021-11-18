UP Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts majority for BJP, Samajwadi Party likely to finish distant second

According to the survey, the BJP is expected to bag 239-245 out of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly while the Samajwadi Party will end up winning on 119-125 seats.

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is all set to retain Uttar Pradesh with a comfortable majority while the Samajwadi Party will remain a distant second, the a Times Now-Polstrat opinion poll has projected.

According to the survey, the BJP is expected to bag 239-245 out of the 403 seats in the UP Assembly while the Samajwadi Party will end up winning on 119-125 seats. The BSP is expected to lose a significant share of its votes to both SP and BJP and finish third with around 30 seats.

The Congress, as per the survey, is not likely to show any significant improvement from its 2017 performance and may end up winning five to eight seats.

Looking at the region-wise seat projections of the survey, the BJP is expected to win 15-17 out of the 19 seats in Bundelkhand region, 47-50 seats of the total 92 seats in the Purvanchal region, 40-42 seats in Western Uttar Pradesh and 69-72 seats in the Awadh region.

The latest round of ABP-CVoter pre-poll survey, held this month, has also predicted a comfortable victory for the BJP, but with substantial losses in terms of seat-share which will come as direct gain for the Samajwadi Party.

According to the survey, the BJP-led NDA is expected to get anywhere between 213-221 seats in the 403-seat state Assembly while the Samajwadi Party may emerge victorious on 152-160 seats. The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to win 16-20 seats while the Congress is again expected to see disappointment and may end up bagging 6-10 seats.

In the 2017 UP Assembly Polls, BJP was able to wrest 41.4 per cent of the votes while incumbent SP was able to garner only 23.6 per cent of votes. BSP was restricted at 22.2 per cent. In terms of seat share, the BJP-led NDA bagged a whopping 325 seats in the 2017 assembly polls. While SP retained only 48 seats, BSP was able to capture 19 seats and Congress only seven assembly seats.