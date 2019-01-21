Upper caste quota: Centre notifies income, other criteria; read details here

By: | Updated: January 21, 2019 4:52 PM

As per the official notification, this 10% quota will become applicable on all vacancies that will be filled through direct recruitment route from February 1, 2019.

Upper caste quotaThe Union government has notified eligibility criteria for 10% upper caste quota.

The Union government has notified the annual household income and land holding criteria for giving 10% quota to economically weaker candidates from general category. A candidate from general category seeking reservation should not have household income of over Rs 8 lakh in a year to qualify for reservation in central government jobs and admission in institutions of higher education.

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the nodal department dealing with service matters, issued a notification on Saturday evening detailing the income and land holding criteria for candidates from general category seeking to avail the benefits under 10% quota for economically weaker sections.

There are six criteria that a person from general category must fulfill to qualify for the reservation.

The gross income of the family should not be more than Rs 8 lakh in the preceding financial year. The gross income would include the income from salary, agriculture, business and profession and other means.

Definition of family for the purpose of giving 10% quota would also include the candidate’s own income, income of his/her parents, income of spouse and also income of siblings and children below the age of 18 years.

And a candidate will be excluded from the list of eligible candidates irrespective of his/her family’s gross annual income if the family holds any of these things listed in point (i) to (iv).

(i) Five acres of agricultural land and above.

(ii) Residential flat of 1,000 square feet and above.

(iii) Residential plot of 100 square yards and above in notified municipalities.

(iv) Residential plot of 200 square yards and above in areas other than the notified municipalities.

As per the official notification, this 10% quota will become applicable on all vacancies that will be filled through direct recruitment route from February 1, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Upper caste quota: Centre notifies income, other criteria; read details here
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition