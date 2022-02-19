  • MORE MARKET STATS

UP Elections: Action recommended against zonal magistrate for negligence during poll duty in Kairana

Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav said an extra EVM machine was found in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate after polling in Kairana on February 10.

Written by PTI
election commission
The district authorities have written to the election commission, recommending action against the zonal magistrate, officials said. (Photo source:

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have recommended action against a zonal magistrate and suspended a police constable and a home guard for alleged negligence during poll duty in the Kairana assembly constituency.

Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav said an extra EVM machine was found in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate after polling in Kairana on February 10.

The EVM machine was not secured inside a designated hotel but was left unattended outside in a vehicle. The police constable and the home guard were not present there as well, she said.

The district authorities have written to the election commission, recommending action against the zonal magistrate, officials said, adding the policeman and the home guard have been suspended.Samajwadi Party’s candidate Nahid Hasan’s sister Iqra Hasan had complained about keeping the EVM in a vehicle and demanded action. A video of the EVM lying attended in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate had also gone viral.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

More Stories on
Assembly elections