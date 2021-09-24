UP Elections 2022: BJP announces alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party

The BJP will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, the party announced on Friday.

The BJP will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, the party announced on Friday. The announcement comes even as other big players in the state – Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress – have announced to go it alone in the polls and are rather eyeing smaller parties who have a considerable sway over various castes.

“BJP will contest the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with Nishad Party under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi,” UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said while addressing the media in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, Union Minister announced the party’s alliance with Apna Dal, which was also the NDA partner in the 2017 assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP had claimed thumping victories.

Pradhan also said that the party was committed towards doubling the income of farmers. “We’re committed to double farmers’ income, be it by purchasing agriculture produce at MSP, promoting organic farming or spending Rs 1 lakh crores on farm marketing infrastructure. I know that BJP has the blessings of farmers, especially small farmers,” he said.

Caste-centric parties like the Apna Dal and Nishad Party add heft to the bigger parties like the BJP, SP, BSP and Congress in the election as even a few thousand votes can make or mar chances of candidates.

In the 2017 state polls, as many as eight candidates of different parties had triumphed by a margin of less than 1000 votes, according to the Election Commission data.

While the Samajwadi Party has said that its doors are open for smaller parties, the BJP is also trying to keep its alliance intact with them. Congress leaders feel going it alone will help strengthen the party organisation.

Besides the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party, the BJP is eyeing the JD (U), RPI and others including Bihar’s Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) for an alliance. However, seat-sharing has not been finalised.

While the Nishad Party has a considerable following among the ‘nishad’ (fishermen) community members, who are in sizeable numbers in around six Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, the Apna Dal (S) of Anupriya Patel has influence among the OBC Kurmi community.

In 2018, the SP had fielded Sanjay Nishad’s son Praveen as its candidate from the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat and stunned the BJP in bypolls after Yogi Adityanath, a five-term MP from the seat, vacated it on becoming an MLC in keeping with the constitutional obligation after being named the chief minister.

Subsequently, the BJP won the Nishad party over to its side in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, fielding Praveen Nishad on its symbol from Sant Kabir Nagar. He won and is currently a BJP MP.

In 2017, the BJP had tied up with Apna Dal (S) and Shuheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar keeping in mind their clout among Kurmis and extremely backward classes respectively.