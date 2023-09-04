Unrest continues in Jalna as protesters seek Maratha quota, state govt calls meet at 12 pm

Following two days of violence in Maharashtra’s Jalna district with protesters demanding reservations for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, the Maharashtra government on Monday called a special meeting to discuss the matter.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 12 pm today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, meanwhile, have appealed for peace and said that the state government is committed to extending reservation to the Maratha community.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis invited the “man who sparked the protests” Manoj Jarasange Patil for a discussion.

Also Read: Maratha quota agitation: Over 360 booked for violence in Jalna, protestors say hunger strike to continue

What happened in Jalna?

Violence had broken out on Friday in Jalna after protesters clashed with the police and allegedly pelted stones at them, leading to lathi charge and use of teargas. Around 20 protesters and 37 cops were injured during the clash at Antarwali Sarathi village in Ambad tehsil, the police said.

Over the last few days, hundreds of protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, a local Maratha leader, have been sitting on a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

At least seven FIRs have so far been registered by the police against the protesters on charges such as assault on policemen, rioting, and damage to public and private property.

Also Read: ‘India is not your country, go to Pakistan’: Karnataka school teacher tells two Muslim students, transferred

The issue has taken a political turn with Opposition leaders across parties slamming the state government.

Amidst the ongoing agitation, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray went to Jalna Saturday to visit Maratha community protesters who were lathi-charged by police on Friday. Pawar accused the state government of trying to crush the protest.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also slammed the government over the police action against the protesters saying the lathi charge is outrageous and that it has become impossible to protest for one’s own rights in Maharashtra. Reacting to the lathicharge, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said the government must vacate the chair if it cannot give reservation to Marathas.