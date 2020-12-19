  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Unplanned lockdown’ did not win battle in 21 days as PM Modi claimed, but destroyed lives: Rahul Gandhi

December 19, 2020 10:10 PM

"China continues to make diligent preparations while GOI sleeps. Timely action is critical for India," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

lockdown did not win battle in 21 days as PM Narendra Modi claimed says Rahul GandhiIn another tweet, Rahul Gandhi tagged a media report on China's border infrastructure development activities and said has been continuously warning people about Chinese actions. (File image)

As India’s COVID-19 caseload surpassed the one crore-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the unplanned lockdown did not manage to “win the battle in 21 days as the prime minister claimed”, but “destroyed” millions of lives in the country.

The health ministry’s data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed that the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599 and the death toll reached 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives in a span of 24 hours.

Taking a dig at the prime minister’s remarks in March that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days, Gandhi tweeted, “1 crore Covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to win the battle in 21 days’ as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country.”

The country’s COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

In another tweet, Gandhi tagged a media report on China’s border infrastructure development activities and said has been continuously warning people about Chinese actions.

“China continues to make diligent preparations while GOI sleeps. Timely action is critical for India,” he said.

