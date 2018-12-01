Union minister Upendra Kushwaha says December 6 crucial for RLSP-NDA ties

Upendra Kushwaha

BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha on said on Saturday said he will take a final call by December 6 on whether to continue with the NDA or walk out.

“I will not take any decision alone. Decision will be taken after discussion with party leaders at the three-day RLSP’s Chintan Shivir beginning on December 4 at Valmikinagar (in West Champaran district),” Kushwaha told reporters in Motihari.

The Karakat parliamentary constituency member was responding after the Bharatiya Janata Party gave an ultimatum to the RLSP to ensure by November 30 a “respectful” seat-sharing consensus in Bihar for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A senior RLSP leader on condition of anonymity told IANS: “RLSP will announce a big decision that will affect state politics and will create possibility for political realignment.”

According to party leaders, Minister of State for Human Resource Development Kushwaha was insulted and ignored by the BJP repeatedly that has left him “very upset”.

Kushwaha seeking intervention to settle the issue of seat-sharing in the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar had sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, was not given time despite camping in New Delhi for days.

Kushwaha’s hopes were dashed with Modi leaving for Argentina for the G20 summit, without inviting him for any form of talks.

Earlier, BJP national chief Amit Shah had also not given any time to Kushwaha to thrash out matters.

“I have twice tried to meet Amit Shah to discuss a respectful seat-sharing in the NDA in Bihar. Even on Friday, I waited to meet him, but could not. I was not given time.”

In November, Kushwaha said the RLSP has decided to reject the offer made by the BJP.

He said that the party’s state executive has rejected the BJP’s offer. However, he refused to reveal the number of seats that it was offered.

He alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has been trying to split the RLSP and destroy him politically.