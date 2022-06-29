Udaipur murder: NIA to probe terror angle, SIT formed after tailor beheaded over ‘insult to Islam’ — Top 10 updates

Tension prevailed in Rajasthan’s Udaipur a day after the blatant beheading of a tailor in Udaipur by two men on Tuesday for allegedly supporting BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Prohibitory orders banning people from assembling are in place with mobile internet services remaining suspended.

Here are 10 top developments related to the incident:

On Tuesday night, two motorcycles were set ablaze in Hathipole area and a mob pelted stones at a mosque in Dhan Mandi, before it was dispersed by police.

The Union Home Ministry dispatched a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to Udaipur, officials said. The Rajasthan Police also announced a special investigation team (SIT) soon after the arrest of the two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

The central government is treating the murder as a terror incident and the NIA team was rushed to Udaipur after preliminary information and modus operandi suggested that the killers could have links with ISIS.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had “beheaded” the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well. Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over a post on social media. On June 15, while he was on bail, he told police that he was receiving threat calls. The local SHO summoned both sides to the police station and settled the matter, an official said. After the murder, police have suspended an assistant sub inspector for negligence at that time.

The assailants entered Kanhaiya Lal’s shop in Dhan Mandi posing as customers. As the tailor took the measurements Akhtari attacked him with a cleaver, nearly severing his neck. The other man shot the brutal murder with his mobile phone. The men fled from the scene and later uploaded this clip on social media. In another video, the alleged assailant said they “beheaded” the tailor and threatened the prime minister for lighting “this fire”.

About 600 extra troops have been deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident. Curfew was imposed in parts of Udaipur last night after stray incidents of violence were reported from some areas.

An Assistant Sub Inspector at Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur, where the tailor had reported his concerns over the threat calls, has been suspended for negligence, officials said.