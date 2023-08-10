An Uber cab driver, who allegedly assaulted a woman and her son in Bengaluru for taking the wrong cab on Wednesday, was arrested by Bellandur police, reports The Indian Express.

The accused is identified as Basavaraju, 25, a resident of Malleshwaram in Bengaluru. He hails from Gadag district.

The incident took place in front of an apartment complex in Bhoganahalli under the police jurisdiction limits of the Bellandur police.

The woman’s husband Ajay Agarwal had posted the incident on social media. According to him, his wife took an Uber ride to visit the Manipal Hospital for their son’s appointment.

The car arrived at their residence at 11.05 AM, which was being driven by Basavaraj, he said.

“…As soon as my family got in and before any movement they realised they had entered the wrong cab and immediately notified the driver. My son came out but the driver started to shout and accelerated the car, while my wife was still stepping out,” he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“He further came out aggressively and attacked my wife (by continuously hitting her on the head). My son, who came to rescue, was also assaulted,” he added.

“The driver continued his rampage as the neighbours came to help. When the police were dialled, the driver got in his car and tried to flee, but he was stopped at the main security gate of our campus,” the post read.

“Uber, with the latest tech and your stated focus on security we could not reach you. Please desist from showing any concern and promise to investigate it. As a loyal and long term customer of Uber for sure expected better compliance and governance,” he added.

Uber India responded to Agarwal’s post, and wrote on X, “Behavior like this is taken seriously on our platform, Ajay. Kindly share your registered details with us via Direct Message. We will investigate further.”