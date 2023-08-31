scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Two detained for defacing Delhi Metro walls with pro-Khalistan slogans

The walls at Udyog Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi and Shivaji Park stations were spray-painted with several slogans including, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ in the national capital, ahead of the G20 Summit.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Khalistan
Following the incident, Delhi Police had registered a case against unknown people, allegedly associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Police Special Cell has detained two people from Punjab in connection with the pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted on the walls of at least five Delhi metro stations on August 27, reports ANI.

Earlier, one person was also apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the case.

Also Read

The walls at Udyog Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi and Shivaji Park stations were spray-painted with several slogans including, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ in the national capital, ahead of the G20 Summit which will be hosted by India. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

Also Read

Following the incident, Delhi Police had registered a case against unknown people, allegedly associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under Section 153a and 505 of the Defacement Act.

The SFJ had also purportedly released a video later in which its president Gurpatwant Singh Pannun could be heard speaking about the defaced walls in the metro stations. “G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada,” he said.

Also Read

“The battle of G20 Pragati Maidan has started today… (Prime Minister) Modi and India are targets,” he said in the clip.

On January 19, ahead of the Republic Day, “anti-national” and “Khalistan-related” graffiti appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, police said.

More Stories on
Delhi
Delhi Metro

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 12:03 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS