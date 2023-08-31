Two detained for defacing Delhi Metro walls with pro-Khalistan slogans

Delhi Police Special Cell has detained two people from Punjab in connection with the pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans painted on the walls of at least five Delhi metro stations on August 27, reports ANI.

Earlier, one person was also apprehended by Delhi Police in connection with the case.

The walls at Udyog Nagar, Paschim Vihar, Nangloi and Shivaji Park stations were spray-painted with several slogans including, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ in the national capital, ahead of the G20 Summit which will be hosted by India. A wall of a government school in Nangloi was also found defaced.

Following the incident, Delhi Police had registered a case against unknown people, allegedly associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) under Section 153a and 505 of the Defacement Act.

#WATCH | Delhi Police releases CCTV footage showing some people painting pro-Khalistan graffiti and slogans on the walls of more than 5 metro stations in Delhi on August 27.



Two persons have been detained from Punjab by Special Cell in connection with this case. pic.twitter.com/lDMvCqEmTi — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

The SFJ had also purportedly released a video later in which its president Gurpatwant Singh Pannun could be heard speaking about the defaced walls in the metro stations. “G20 nations, when you will be meeting in Delhi on September 10, we will be organising a Khalistan referendum in Canada,” he said.

“The battle of G20 Pragati Maidan has started today… (Prime Minister) Modi and India are targets,” he said in the clip.

On January 19, ahead of the Republic Day, “anti-national” and “Khalistan-related” graffiti appeared on walls in some areas of west Delhi, including Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi, police said.