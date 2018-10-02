​​​
  3. Twitter India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with customised “Gandhi Emoji”

Twitter India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with customised “Gandhi Emoji”

The "Gandhi Emoji" was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site, which features a caricature of the Father of the Nation.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 12:50 PM
Twitter India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti with customised emoji (Photo: Twitter)

Twitter India on Tuesday celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with the announcement of a new customised “Gandhi Emoji”.

The “Gandhi Emoji” was officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site, which features a caricature of the Father of the Nation.

“Users in India and across the world can use the “Gandhi Emoji” by using the hashtags #GandhiJayanti, #MKGandhi, #BapuAt150, #MahatmaGandhi, #MyGandhigiri, #MahatmaAt150, #NexusOfGood, among others,” Twitter India in a statement.

The emoji will be live until October 8. It is available on both Twitter and Twitter Lite.

The micro-blogging site has also celebrated India’s Independence Day, Republic Day, Diwali and International Day of Yoga with customised emojis.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top