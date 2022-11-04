TRS MLAs ‘poaching case’: KCR alleges arrested men planned to topple four non-BJP governments

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said the persons arrested in the “TRS MLAs poaching case” were allegedly planning to topple four state governments, including the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), now renamed as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress-ruled Rajasthan, reported news agency PTI.

Rao, referring to the ‘TRS MLAs poaching case’, played a video allegedly concerning the episode which led to the arrest of three people from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

“They openly say in the video we already dethroned eight (state) governments. And how they conducted the operation. Now we (the men) are in the process of dethroning four governments, i.e Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he said, as quoted by PTI.

Also Read: TRS MLAs ‘bribery’ claims: 3 accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

In Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power which is being led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while in Andhra Pradesh, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is in power with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the CM.

The Telangana CM further said that the trio arrested in relation to the case had taken the names of top leaders, adding that they had spoken about dethroning non-BJP governments. He said that the video evidence of the MLAs ‘poaching’ case has already been submitted to the High Court, adding that he will now send evidence to the Chief Justice of India, chief justices of all High Courts, media houses, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) for their knowledge.

The TRS chief requested the Chief Justice of India and judges to “protect the country and safeguard democracy”.

Further, Rao said that at a speech in Munugode, where bypoll was held yesterday, in October, Home minister Amit Shah had said that within a month the TRS government will go away.

Also Read: Telangana Police arrest three ‘BJP agents’, seize cash meant for ‘TRS MLAs’

On October 26, Cyberabad police, acting on a complaint of MLA P Rohith Reddy, filed an FIR against three persons who were allegedly asking four TRS legislators to switch sides. The three accused are – Ramachandra Bharati, Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.

Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP has denied having any knowledge about the alleged poaching case.