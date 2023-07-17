Congress undecided on UCC stand? Party’s top legal minds suggest ‘nuanced approach’ on Uniform Civil Code

The legal minds of the Congress party met on Saturday to hold discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). They resolved to recommend a nuanced stance to the party leadership regarding the UCC, reported The Indian Express.

It was decided that the party will formulate its position after thoroughly examining the draft Bill, provided the government introduces such legislation in Parliament.

Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, and Abhishek Sanghvi were among the few people who met to discuss the legal and social aspects of the UCC.

The Congress had earlier this month decided to wait for the BJP government to take the next step on UCC and come out with a draft Bill. It had refrained from “rushing in” with its opposition to the idea in the absence of a Bill. The leaders who attended the meeting said the party was opposed to the idea of uniformity and viewed UCC as “an assault on diversity”.

“We will support aspects like equality of inheritance. But we will oppose the imposition of uniformity. All depends on the government’s intention. We have to see whether the government is sincere when it comes to reforming personal laws or whether it will bring a Bill to target some communities with an eye on elections,” said a senior leader, IE reported.

Asked how the Congress will take a nuanced position, one leader said, “We can support certain provisions…. but on the whole we will oppose any attempt to impose uniformity as it is against our plural values and the idea of diversity.”

While the Centre is yet to signal when it will bring a Bill on UCC, the Opposition camp is already divided on the issue, with the AAP and the Shiv Sena (UBT) supporting the idea in principle. The BSP, too, has said it is not opposed to UCC, but argued that it does not support the “way the BJP is trying to implement it”.

Uniform Civil Code

Earlier in June, the 22nd Law Commission of India (LCI) sought the views of the public and religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A public notice issued by the Commission said those interested and willing may present their views and opinions within 30 days.

The Uniform Civil Code, a directive principle under the Constitution, is meant to be a single set of personal laws that would apply to all citizens equally. It refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

At present, the personal laws of various communities are largely governed by their religion.