Tollygunge Assembly Election Results 2021: Can Babul Supriyo trump TMC’s Aroop Biswas in high-stake battle?

Union Minister Babul Supriyo contested against TMC heavyweight and PWD Minister Aroop Biswas from this high-profile constituency promising the cine industry's development.

Tollygunge West Bengal Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Results 2021 Live News: Tollygunge assembly constituency of West Bengal has witnessed a high-stake battle this time. Union Minister Babul Supriyo contested against TMC heavyweight and PWD Minister Aroop Biswas from this high-profile constituency promising the cine industry’s development. The 2016 poll runner-up CPI(M) has fielded a fresh face – actor Debdut Ghosh from the seat. The Tollygunge seat is considered a hub of the Bengali film industry. It is Tollywood – the Bengali film industry – that drives the politics of the seat. It has been a trend that those having firm control over the film industry manage to win the seat. The constituency voted on April 10.

With the TMC and the BJP fielding several film industry icons this time, the film industry was polarised on political lines. Besides development, syndicate raj, coercion and the cut money culture by the TMC were some of the key poll planks. While Aroop Biswas is a three-time TMC MLA from the seat, the BJP has fielded a renowned singer, two-time MP and Union minister Babul Supriyo to wrest the seat from the TMC. Supriyo has won parliamentary polls from Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district.Mamata Banerjee’s association with the Bengal film industry is known for a long time and she has been fielding industry icons on TMC tickets. However, after the BJP took a leaf out of the ruling party and gave tickets to several actors/actresses, the battle became more intense and polarised.

